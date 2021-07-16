Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $995,000 Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

