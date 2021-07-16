Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,100.

SBB stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,300. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$584.40 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.