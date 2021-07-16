Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,864 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $94,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

