Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $251.68. 64,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $254.53. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.