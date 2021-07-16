Samsara BioCapital LLC Acquires Shares of 826,422 Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 826,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Decibel Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.