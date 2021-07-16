SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 6.1% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $244,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.69. The company had a trading volume of 435,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.