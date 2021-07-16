Saya Management LP Takes $16.39 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Saya Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 212,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,391,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises 11.6% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,621. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

