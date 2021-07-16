SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.32 Million

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $561.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.70 million and the highest is $569.57 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.45.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.08. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.69 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

