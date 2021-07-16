SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 309,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of 251.75 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Get SC Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in SC Health in the first quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SC Health in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SC Health in the first quarter worth $504,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.