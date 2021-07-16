Scala Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $4,839.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00107063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,888.92 or 1.00183359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.