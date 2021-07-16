Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 836,142 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 836,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

