Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AECOM worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

