Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 174,788 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,788 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $6,886,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.38 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

