Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $32,798.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.34.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

