Scotiabank Boosts Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUUIF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

