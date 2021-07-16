Scotiabank Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.69 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$435.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.90.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

