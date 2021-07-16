Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.00.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.20. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

