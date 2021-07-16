SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. SCVX has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

