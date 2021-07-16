Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.74. 16,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,649. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.45 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.32.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$110,008.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,097 shares in the company, valued at C$9,071,985.70. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.44, for a total value of C$224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,765 shares in the company, valued at C$2,440,686.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,917.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

