SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $74.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 17,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 851,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

