Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

SRE opened at $132.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

