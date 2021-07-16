Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

