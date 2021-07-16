Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 836,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,855. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

