SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,243 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

