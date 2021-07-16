SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

