SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 25,240 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $176,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 209.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ opened at $8.67 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.