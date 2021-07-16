SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $21,392,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

