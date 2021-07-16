SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,544 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

