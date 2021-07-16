SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,702 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

