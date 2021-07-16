SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $307,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

