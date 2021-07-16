Shadows Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $400,577.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00811681 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

