Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

