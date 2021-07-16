Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.