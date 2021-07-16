Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $2,738,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

CLAS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

