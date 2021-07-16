Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAOU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,034,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Shares of LMAOU stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

