Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $381,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OCAXU opened at $10.16 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.