Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $8,162,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,045,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,322,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,036,000.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

