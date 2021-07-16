SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,227 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 2.41% of SharpSpring worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

