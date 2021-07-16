Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $5.11 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $440,072.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00016063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00147811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.72 or 1.00193053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

