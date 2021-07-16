Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

SCVL opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $953.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $6,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 161.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

