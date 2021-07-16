Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Monday. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

