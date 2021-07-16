Short Interest in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases By 86.9%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.51. 21,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

