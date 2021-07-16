Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 61.1%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of -0.21. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

