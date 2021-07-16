Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rises By 153.3%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29. American National Group has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

