Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expands By 389.6%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 389.6% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

