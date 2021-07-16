Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Drops By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AUNFF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

