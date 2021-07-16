Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Drops By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AUNFF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
