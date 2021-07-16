Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Expands By 114.6%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

