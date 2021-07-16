Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Expands By 114.6%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,774,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Brazil Minerals
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.