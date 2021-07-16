Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 21.4%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CIVB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,325. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $358.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
