Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 21.4%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CIVB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,325. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $358.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.