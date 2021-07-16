Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 90.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNA Brands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

