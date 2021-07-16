Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 90.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DNA Brands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.
DNA Brands Company Profile
