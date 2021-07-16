Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 74.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

